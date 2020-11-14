Superior, Wisconsin
July 21, 1949 — Nov. 6, 2020
Bobbi Brice passed away Nov. 6, 2020, in Superior, Wisconsin. Bobbi was Aunt Bobbi, big sister, cousin, and, to many, dear friend.
She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and became a phenomenal special education teacher, loved by her students and families.
Though raised in Wisconsin, Bobbi wanted to live where she could see the ocean and mountains together. She moved to Oregon in the mid-1970s. Oregon was her home. She taught special education in the early years. She later joined the staff at Tillamook Bay Community College in the 1980s, and then Clatsop Community College.
She was a dedicated and impactful educator, which is evident from the many tributes left by students on Facebook. She cherished the friendships made with colleagues and her students and their parents, and her colleagues cherished her.
Bobbi was a genuinely loving and caring person. Life for Bobbi was pretty simple. Live your life now, enjoy it. Be kind and compassionate. Do good in the world. Help people. That is how she lived her life.
Bobbi loved traveling. She lived in Japan, traveled in China, Europe, Canada and across the U.S. Traveling was one of her great pleasures, which she shared with family and friends. She enjoyed volunteering in community theater, especially running lights and gathering props. She relished her time with the Merriwomen, enjoying camping trips and their long-time friendships.
Bobbi loved the monthly pinochle games with the Dix Chix, where melds and lifetime friends were made. Strolls on the shore with cherished friends was a way of life. Working at the Columbia River Coffee Roaster was a joy for her.
Bobbi was an exceptionally intelligent person, and quick-witted. She was tenacious, especially when it came to serving and supporting others. Her generosity and compassion were her driving life force. She was devoted to the American Association of University Women and Women INterested in Going to School (WINGS) because she believed in equity and opportunity for women, for everyone.
She co-founded Let’s Stamp Out Hunger because she believed it was wrong for anyone to be without food. She supported the Astoria Warming Center because she believed everyone should have a safe, warm place to rest and have the resources they need.
She took up political causes she believed in, writing many letter campaigns. She volunteered to serve coffee at many functions, including plays, political events and fundraisers of all kinds. She made weekly donations of food and school supplies to the Lives in Transition program at Clatsop Community College.
Bobbi was an inspiration to all who knew her. She lived her life well. Bobbi made many lasting friendships with people who considered her family. She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life is being planned for a future date in Astoria.
In her memory, donations may be sent to the Clatsop Emergency Food Bank, in care of Let’s Stamp Out Hunger, 540 Grand Ave., Astoria, OR., 97103, and to the Astoria Warming Center, P.O. Box 945, Astoria, OR., 97103. Donations to the warming center may also be made online on their website astoriawarmingcenter.org
