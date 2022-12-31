Roberta Rae Coons, maiden name Alderson, was born on Jan. 19, 1930, to Lloyd and Doris Alderson in Baker, the second of five children. She passed away on Dec. 23, just shy of her 93rd birthday.
Roberta lived in the Thousand Springs area near Weiser, Idaho, and attended a one-room schoolhouse there, and high school in New Plymouth, Idaho. The early years were very difficult for her and her family because of the Depression. Roberta knew how to stretch that dollar. Goods and services were traded with neighbors in a barter system.
Roberta’s childhood was filled with her love of animals. Her dad said that his daughters should have been farmers. She was like a magnet to animals.
Roberta married Floyd Coons on May 16, 1951. Floyd and Roberta settled in Astoria and bought 5 acres on Lewis and Clark Road, where they had a garden and raised horses, cattle and rabbits. Floyd and Roberta have three children.
Roberta was always generous with family and friends in sharing her garden and her famous pies, apple dumplings and desserts.
Roberta played the piano, and her favorite song was “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.” Her favorite singers were Jimmy Reeves and Patsy Cline.
Roberta went to work at Bumble Bee Seafoods and other canneries for nearly 20 years, and was well thought of by her co-workers.
Roberta will be remembered for her love of her husband, Floyd, her children, all her friends and neighbors.
Roberta is survived by her children: Michael, who lives in Palmer, Alaska, Victoria, who lives in Portland, and Patrick, who lives in Astoria. Roberta is also survived by her brothers, Dave Alderson and Dean Alderson, and her sister, Judy Willey.
