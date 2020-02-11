Astoria
Aug. 15, 1954 — Jan. 17, 2020
Robin Horton Riekkola of Astoria, Oregon, passed away on Jan. 17, 2020, at the age of 65, ending a courageous battle with emphysema.
Robin was born in Los Angeles, California, and resided in Orange County, California, until 1998 when she moved to Astoria, Oregon. Robin grew up in Fullerton, and graduated from Buena Park High School in 1972.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank, and siblings Barbara, Frank and John.
She is survived by her brother, Horst; children Mark, Bryan, Brandy, Kelly, Kevin, Stacy and Meagan; and grandchildren Gwyneth, Kristopher, Trevor, Lillian, Tiffany, Kaitlyn, Preston, Kaydence, Makayla, Ella and Luke.
A parade of truckers on Oregon Highway 202 precedes a joint celebration of life that is being held for Robin and her husband, Jeffry Riekkola, at Coastline Christian Fellowship in Olney at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Ocean View Cremation & Burial Service of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book is available at oceanviewastoria.com
