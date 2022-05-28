On Saturday, April 30, 2022, Roger Schultz, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 86.
Roger was born on June 17, 1935, in Latimer, Iowa, where he grew up. He was the son of Ole “Doc” and Alvina Schultz.
He went on to Iowa State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in architecture. Before embarking on a career in architecture, Roger served his country as a member of the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, where both of his children were born.
After a three-year stint, he moved to Portland with his family, and began his career working for Skidmore, Owings & Merrill for more than 20 years, with his signature project being the Hotel Lanka Oberoi in Sri Lanka.
He moved on to Seattle in 1985, and worked as a project director for TRA Architects, where he oversaw the design and construction of the Washington Convention Center. He completed his career working for the Edmonds School District before retiring and moving to the Oregon Coast with his wife, Marcia.
In retirement, Roger stayed very active. He loved traveling to Costa Rica, working on countless projects at his beachfront home, playing golf at the Astoria Golf & Country Club, and his involvement on the board of both the local hospital and Seaside Civic and Convention Center.
Those who knew Roger embraced his good-natured demeanor, respected both his high standards and attention to detail and admired his unique style that was demonstrated in so many of the things he accomplished in his lifetime.
Roger is survived by Marcia, his wife of 30 years; his two children, Laure and Mark, and their spouses, Susan and Drew; his brother, Daryl; and three grandchildren, Peter, Alison and Brendan. In addition, Roger leaves behind his stepchildren, Erik and Monique, and their families.
A celebration of life will be held at Astoria Golf & County Club on June 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. Flowers may be sent to 2484 Neawanna St., Seaside, OR., 97138.
