San Mateo, California
Sept. 10, 1920 — Aug. 23, 2020
On Aug. 23, 2020, Roger William Otto died of heart failure in San Mateo, California, just a few weeks short of his 100th birthday.
Roger was born on Sept. 10, 1920, in the Seaside, Oregon, home of Mary Knoblock, a practical nurse who took the maternity patients of Dr. Otto Hagmeier into her home for childbirth and the usual two-week “lying in” that followed.
Roger’s parents, Dorothy and Frederick Otto, and Roger’s grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. B. W. Otto and Mr. and Mrs. Frank S. Godfrey, were active in the civic and business life of the community.
Roger and his younger sister and brother, Janet and Kenneth, lived with their parents in a house on the south Prom, near the Salt Cairn. Their father made a swing set for them from some of the materials from the old boardwalk that had been removed when the concrete Prom was built.
Each summer, the family moved to their basement apartment so that they could rent out the upstairs to guests. Roger walked to Seaside Elementary School, sometimes stopping to greet “Old Mr. Gilbert” (Seaside businessman and former mayor Alexandre Gilbert) as he worked in his yard.
When Roger was older, he helped in B.W. Otto’s grocery store and sold newspapers on the street in downtown Seaside. During the Depression, Roger’s father was let go from his job as a clerk at Carter’s Grocery. Jobs in Seaside were scarce, and, in 1932, the family moved to the Portland area.
Roger continued to spend summers in Seaside, visiting his grandparents. He returned to Seaside many times. In his 90s, he celebrated several Thanksgivings with extended family at the Seaside condo of his niece.
Roger graduated from Portland’s Grant High School, then studied business at Multnomah College. He worked at First National Bank of Portland until he entered the U.S. Coast Guard.
He married Barbara “Jean” Allen in 1941, and she was able to accompany him to his post in Port Townsend, Washington.
After the war, he returned to banking in Portland. In 1957, he transferred to Transamerica Corp. in San Francisco. He spent the remainder of his career at Bay Area financial institutions, culminating in 24 years at Bayview Federal Savings, where he served as assistant vice president and research director.
He was active in community affairs, including serving as the president of the Mission Merchants Association, as a scoutmaster and a volunteer in a variety of activities supporting youth.
In 1984, his wife Jean died of cancer. He retired the following year. In retirement he took up karate, eventually earning his black belt and teaching classes to others.
In 1987, he married Bernice “Nece” Wasserman. They loved to travel, and took numerous trips around the U.S. and abroad. Nece died of cancer in 2003.
Well into his 90s, Roger volunteered weekly at the San Francisco Zoo. He was also devoted to his Unitarian Universalists in the San Mateo community.
Roger is survived by his daughter, Linda (Otto) Kenefick, of Greenbrae, California; his son, Steve Otto, of Danville, Washington; grandchildren, Forest Otto (Shaina), of Ferndale, Washington, Caitlin Kenefick, of New York, New York, and Chris Kenefick, of St. Helena, California; and great-grandchildren Aiden and Alora Otto, of Ferndale, Washington.
