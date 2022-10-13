Roland Harold Brown completed his nearly 75-year journey of gentle caring on earth on Oct. 1.
He began his journey in Detroit on Oct. 8, 1947, with his parents, Ernest and Beatrice Porman Brown. After his mother died when he was a baby, he lived with his uncle, Harold Cook, from whom he learned compassion for others and how to be a good man.
He met his wife, Anna Joy Place, while they attended the Oregon College of Education in Monmouth, whom he married March 17, 1973, in Eugene. He promised her that there would always be milk in the house, and he kept that promise to the end. They both taught school several years after graduation.
Roland worked most of his career as a client care coordinator for the state of Oregon mental health services. His compassion for clients and co-workers was recognized when care providers would ask specifically to work with him.
After his wife, the highlight of his life was his son, Nathan, who was born disabled in 1980. Nathan has multiple developmental disabilities, and Roland dedicated his life to his care and education, working and playing with him and taking him to frequent doctor appointments.
One of Roland’s caregivers referred to him as a patient gentle giant, with a great sense of humor, who was always willing to help others.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents; his uncle, Harold; and his brothers, Dale, Kenneth and Gary.
He is survived by his wife, Joy, and son, Nathan.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Roland will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Christ’s Church Methodist and Presbyterian United, 412 Clay St. W. in Monmouth.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Roland’s memory to Christ’s Church.
