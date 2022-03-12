Rolf A. Hansen, 72, passed away March 3, 2022, in Everett, Washington, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Rolf was born May 18, 1949, in Astoria, to Martin and Betty Hansen.
He graduated from Astoria High School in 1967, and received a degree in oceanography at Clatsop Community College in 1969.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lynne (Hankel) Hansen, whom he met in their hometown of Astoria, where they attended college together. They were married in 1971, and after living several years in Portland, Seattle and Kirkland, Washington, they settled in Everett, where they spent the past 30 years.
He was a proud father to Derek Hansen (Andrea), of Everett, and Chelsea Hansen, of Portland. He also had two grandchildren, Berke and Ingrid, whom he loved dearly. Rolf is also survived by his sister, Diane Huckleberry, of Warrenton; his brother, Rodney (Regina) of Kennewick, Washington; and numerous sisters and brothers-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Rolf had a strong work ethic and had a lengthy, successful career spanning over 50 years in the shipping and stevedoring industry. He was hired right out of college by States Line Steamship Co. in Portland.
At 26 years old, he was transferred to Seattle, and was the youngest general manager on the West Coast. He was later hired by Stevedoring Services of America. He enjoyed numerous trips to Japan, New Zealand and Chile during his 40 years with the company, where he was still employed full time.
He enjoyed being outdoors, and especially loved spending time playing golf and fishing. He was an excellent cook and master of the barbecue. He loved cooking up a few steaks or a salmon on a summer weekend.
He cherished his family, and his humor and laughter will be deeply missed at family gatherings and celebrations. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage, and would often put on a Norwegian accent while telling a joke or story, giving everyone a good laugh.
A celebration of life has already been held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Stowers Institute for Medical Research, 1000 E. 50th St., Kansas City, MO 64110.
