Camas, Washington
Oct. 23, 1937 — Jan. 17, 2023
Rolland Edward Salsberry died at home on Jan. 17 in Camas, Washington.
Ed was born on Oct. 23, 1937, to Roland and Irene Parhaniemi Salsberry. He was raised in Astoria and graduated from Astoria High School in 1955.
On Sept. 9, 1961, he married Jayne K. Salsberry.
In his early years, he ran a trap line near his family home in the Walluski area of Astoria, where he developed his lifelong love of the outdoors. In addition to trapping, he also was one of the first to sell Christmas trees in Astoria.
Ed joined the U.S. Air Force in January 1956, serving active duty until late 1959, at which time he became a reservist with the Oregon Air National Guard from 1959 to 1962, and again from 1967 to 1977.
He moved with his family to Camas in 1962, finding work as a machinist first with Tidland Associates, then Varian Industries and Crown Zellerbach. When Varian made the decision to relocate to California, the family decided to stay in Camas.
It was during his time at Crown Zellerbach that he started his own business, Industrial Plastics, in 1972. The business initially produced plastic gears that replaced metal ones. Industrial Plastics prospered, and they diversified their product offering to include industries such as fish and wildlife and the U.S. Department of Agriculture food industry. They sold the business in 1992 after 20 successful years.
In retirement, he started working with his son in building machines that aided the industrial plastic industry. He remained an active participant in this business until shortly before his death.
In his leisure time, Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing and sailing with his wife on his sailboat the Lady Jayne. He had a lifelong love of guns, from old-time muzzle loaders to modern-day air guns. Ed was a Boy Scout leader and gun safety instructor.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 61 years, Jayne K. Salsberry; three brothers, Glenn and Gail Salsberry and Dale and Kathy Salsberry, all of Astoria, and Roy Salsberry, of Olalla, Washington; a sister, Louise Dunn, of Yuma, Arizona; four children, Randy F. Salsberry, and his wife, Colleen, Terri L. Angell, Rolland “Bud” Salsberry, and Cyndie L. Hobart, and her husband, Lloyd; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Irene Salsberry; a son, Richard E. Salsberry; and a grandson, Justin W. Hobart.
His was a life well lived.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, at Zion Lutheran Church in Camas, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either Peace Health Hospice or the Washougal, Washington, branch of the West Columbia Gorge Humane Society.