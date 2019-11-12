Astoria
Dec. 24, 1928 — Oct. 30, 2019
Born Dec. 24, 1928, in Astoria, to Bill and Thelma Whitten, Romaine Carol (Whitten) Jensen passed away peacefully Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birch Court Adult Foster Home in Warrenton, Oregon.
Romaine was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Nelson. She is survived by her brother, Bill (and Pat) Whitten of Astoria, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was married to Frederick “Gene” Jensen, who preceded her in death in 2012.
Although she was born in Astoria, her first boat ride was as a newborn in her dad’s gillnet boat, crossing the Columbia River back to the family home in Altoona, Washington. Later, when she was joined by her sister and brother, they attended schools in Naselle, Washington, and had fun growing up along the river.
She and Gene spent most of their married life in Sacramento, California. Both worked in the school district, he as a high school viceprincipal, and she worked in the district office. After retiring, they lived in Salem, Oregon, for several years before moving to the coast.
Romaine was very social, having many friends in her “loop.” She loved to golf and travel, with one of her best memories taking a trip to Finland with her mother in the 1970s. She also loved to bake and cook. Her church was very important to her, as was her family.
Romaine’s baking career began as a child, when electricity came to the fishing village of Altoona. Prior to that, the houses functioned with coal oil lamps, ice boxes and outhouses.
The first major purchase her parents made was an electric refrigerator. When her mother found a small dent in the lower back of the appliance, the delivery man gave her an electric hand mixer as compensation.
Romaine and her sister, Charlotte, joined 4-H cooking classes and made many cakes and cookies for the Wahkiakum County Fair. That was the beginning of a lifetime of delicacies for friends and family.
Being the matriarch of the family, she was faithful at sending out birthday and anniversary cards. Romaine ended every phone call with “you take good care now, and give my love to the whole family!”
The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to Chandini and VJ Nakka of the Birch Court Adult Foster Home for their constant care and compassion for Romaine in her final years.
At her request, cremation has taken place under the direction of Hughes-Ransom Mortuary. A private family burial and celebration of life will take place at a later date.
