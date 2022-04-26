Ron Jasper passed away peacefully at home on April 2, 2022, with his two sons, Rob and Pat, by his side.
He was born Aug. 8, 1933, in Astoria, to Dr. Edward and Leola (Burns) Jasper. After graduating from Astoria High School in 1951, Ron enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1953 to 1955, during which time he was stationed in Germany.
On Sept. 21, 1957, he married Colleen Shephard, and was blessed by two sons, Rob (René) Jasper, of Sisters, and Patrick Jasper, of Astoria, and a grandson, Devin Jasper, of Arizona.
Ron started his career at Tongue Point, worked as a small engine mechanic, owned a slot car track in Astoria, and spent nearly 30 years as a longshoreman with International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 50.
He enjoyed working in his shop, duck and deer hunting, World War II history and watching classic television. His knowledge of old television and movie stars was encyclopedic.
Surviving are his sons, Rob and Pat; grandson, Devin; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; dear wife, Colleen; and his older brothers, Billy, Ed and Emmet.
Rob and Pat wish to thank all the caregivers who have supported the family on this journey. Hospice allowed Ron to be home with the family he loved. We are truly grateful to them.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Lower Columbia Hospice or the ILWU Local 50 Astoria High School Scholarship Fund.
