Ron Rubino, 77, of Astoria, passed away at home on Dec. 13, 2021.
He was born in Antioch, California, on Feb. 11, 1944, to Jack and Esther Rubino, along with his twin sister, Darlene.
The family moved to Astoria in 1959. He attended Astoria High School, where he excelled and lettered in football and track. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
In 1968, he met and married his first wife, Karen. They lived in Rockford, Illinois, where Ron worked for Behr Inc. as an operations manager, and Karen taught music. They had two children, Leanne and Michael.
In 1978, he moved back to Astoria to begin commercial fishing in both the Columbia River and Bristol Bay, Alaska, with his father and brothers. While in Alaska, he met and was married to Nikki Shannigan. They had a daughter, Jennifer.
During the off-season, he was owner and proprietor of the café Judy’s Kitchen in downtown Astoria.
In 1986, he married Anna Walker from Nehalem. They had three children together, Alisha, Joseph and Elizabeth.
Ron had a true sense of adventure. He loved traveling, hunting, fishing, chopping firewood and reading, and was actively involved in his church.
He leaves behind his children, Leanne, Michael, Jennifer, Alisha, Joseph and Elizabeth; brother, Vince (Ann); sister, Connie (Steve); wife, Joanne; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Esther Rubino; brothers, Jack Jr. and Audie; and sisters, Darlene, Barbara and Shirley.
