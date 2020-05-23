Scappoose
Dec. 23, 1937 — May 11, 2020
Ronald E. Saukko, age 82, of Scappoose, Oregon, passed away in his home on May 11, 2020.
Ronald was born on Dec. 23, 1937, in Astoria, Oregon, to his father, Ernest, and mother, Aune Laurila.
He became a part of the Army Reserve in the early 1960s.
Ronald enriched his life with activities like trap shooting and fishing, with an additional interest in old cars.
Ronald went to trade school at the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to become a pipe fitter, and worked in the steam pipe industry for many years. Later in life, Ronald was a member of the Elks Lodge.
He is survived by his son, Vance; his brothers, Leroy Saukko and Gene Kangas; and sisters Millie Minkoff and Kathleen Krause.
Ronald will be buried at Prairie Cemetery in Knappa, Oregon.
