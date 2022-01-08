Hammond
Nov. 14, 1932 — Jan. 1, 2022
Ronald Edward (Ron, Ronnie) Kaino, 89, was born on Nov. 14, 1932, in Astoria, to Edward Kaino and Eva (Olsen) Kaino. He passed away on Jan. 1, 2022, peacefully at home in Hammond, from natural causes, with family and friends caring for him during his last days.
Ron was preceded in death by his younger brother, Jon Kaino Sr., and newborn infant, Tina Rae Kaino.
Ron is survived by his wife, Lois (Driscoll) Kaino, who resides in memory care in Lake Oswego. He is also survived by his three children, Todd (Karen) Kaino, Teri (Gregg) Harrod and Tami (Joe) Peterson; grandson, Nicholas Harrod; and many nieces and nephews.
Ron was proud to be a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Korean War and stationed in Germany for nearly two years. He was the private chauffeur to a colonel.
Like many people of his generation growing up in Ilwaco, Washington, on the Long Beach Peninsula, he had many interesting jobs as a youth, from setting the pins in the bowling alley to keeping the fire lit in Naselle for the radar station construction workers.
As an adult, he owned a commercial gillnet boat and recreational boat with his son, Todd. Ron was also a manager at Sid’s Supermarket in Seaview, Washington, where he became known for his “pranks” that he played on people.
Ron’s friend and employer, Sid Snyder (a Washington state dignitary), invited Ron to accompany him for the ceremonial first crossing of the Astoria Bridge.
Ron left the peninsula to purchase a cranberry farm in Warrenton, and became a grower owner in Ocean Spray for 30 years. He sold the farm in 1996 to his daughter, Tami, and her husband, Joe; however, his passion for cranberries was evident, as when he was in the Northwest, he spent most days on the farm. Ron and Lois would often say, “cranberry farming was very good to us and a wonderful life.”
In addition to farming, Ron was also a dump truck owner operator for Nygaard Logging during the summer. As he would say, “you can’t be on the bogs during the summer.”
After Ron sold the farm, he and Lois purchased their “dream home” in Hammond, at Point Triumph, on the Columbia River. He and Lois spent day after day watching the fishing boats right out their window, and ships going inbound and outbound.
As well, Ron and Lois spent 20 years soaking up the sun and lifestyle in the California desert. They would drive down in November to stay at one of their children’s homes in the area, and later return to their home on the Columbia River … “what a life!”
Some of his interests included being a member of the Ilwaco Volunteer Fire Department, where he drove the fire truck for several years. He was a lifetime member of the Long Beach Elks Lodge.
He and his wife, Lois, attended Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Seaside and Our Savior’s Palm Springs in California. They were members of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Chinook, Washington, where his grandfather, Chris Olsen, was a co-founding father.
Some of his activities included bowling, hunting, fishing, playing cribbage and supporting local sports. Ron also loved spending time with all the family dogs, especially his farm dogs, “Julia” and “Tucker.”
Ron and his Ilwaco High School sweetheart, Lois Driscoll, would have celebrated 70 years of marriage on Wednesday. In honor of Ron and their marriage, a service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Chinook.
If you would like to honor Ron (and Lois) please consider a donation to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Chinook.