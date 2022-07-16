Ronald James McClintock passed away at home on June 26 in Knappa.
He was born May 12, 1940, in Aberdeen, Washington, to Jim and Shirley McClintock.
His work career was in the pulp and paper industry.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as all athletics, especially baseball.
Ron is survived by Eva, his wife of 60 years; his children, Ron McClintock (Karen) and Darrin McClintock (Stephanie); grandchildren, Chris Oja (Melissa), Caitlin Oja, Bo McClintock, Olivia McClintock, Ethan McClintock and Ryan McClintock; great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Easton Oja; and a sister, Fran Rose (Ken).
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathie Oja (who is survived by her husband, Bart); a sister, Judy Giuntoli (who is survived by her husband, Don); and his parents.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Wickiup Grange Hall in Svensen.
Donations may be made to Lower Columbia Hospice or the Knappa Schools Foundation for the high school baseball program.
