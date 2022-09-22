Ronald L. Miller, 81, of Long Beach, Washington, passed away peacefully with his wife and son by his side and his beloved family gathered around him on Sept. 10.
Ronald was born in Astoria on Dec. 20, 1940. He attended Warrenton High School. Then, in 1963, he earned his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington, where he met Patricia J. Seubert, of Valley, Washington, who would become his wife of nearly 60 years. They were married in 1962.
Ron was proud to serve our country as an officer in the U.S. Army on active duty for three years, followed by service in the Reserve.
He attended the University of Oregon Law School on the GI Bill, earning his doctorate degree in law in 1969.
Ron was an avid fisherman, hunter and boat captain. Together with his family, he always kept those close to him well supplied with elk, duck, salmon, crab and clams, to list just a few.
He had a talent for turning each outing into an adventure. He earned his 100-ton master mariner’s license and captained crabbing vessels and charter boats.
He practiced law in Astoria for 18 years, but was ever the entrepreneur. He always “had his antenna up” for the next deal. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, and together they visited many countries and states. He loved his family and enjoyed many and frequent family gatherings and camping trips.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Miller; sons, Tracy Miller, Terry Miller (wife, Dawna) and Scott Miller (wife, Amanda); his daughter, Hilarey Boly (husband, Justin); 13 grandchildren, Andrew Miller, Brittney McCarther, Alex Miller, Brook Miller, Mariah Grey, Hannah James, Sarah Miller, Noah Miller, Abby Miller, Jack Miller, Chloe Miller, Evan Boly and Asher Boly; as well as eight great-grandchildren and counting.
Memorial services will be held at a date to be announced.
