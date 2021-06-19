Warrenton
Dec. 5, 1947 — July 15, 2020
In loving memory of Ronald Lee Murders.
Ron’s greatest joys were spending time with his family, hot rods, hard rock ‘n’ roll and golf.
It’s been a year since Ron lost his four-month battle with gastric cancer.
Ron was the oldest of 11 siblings growing up in Netarts. There he learned to fish, crab and clam, which he enjoyed his whole life.
Ron’s mom had a beautiful dahlia garden, which he helped with. Later he had his own, and was known as the guy to see for advice on growing dahlias. He always loved to share his tubers with friends and neighbors, and wouldn’t let you leave without a bouquet!
In 1967, Ron was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Bronze Star with V device for valor.
He was a man of integrity, character and honor. In a crowd of family or friends, there would be no one he hadn’t helped in some way. His generosity was unmatched. He would never hold back any knowledge or information he had in order to help you out, however he could.
After his service, he married his high school sweetheart, Kay Lynn. They were married for over 50 years.
They moved to Astoria for Ron to study industrial mechanics. He worked in that field for several years until starting his own business in 2000.
Ron and Kay settled in Gearhart, where they raised their daughters, Jill O’Connor and Kim Clark.
In 2003, they moved to Smith Lake, where Ron enjoyed teaching his granddaughters, Reese and Amelia, how to fish, jig for frogs and hit golf balls across the lake.
Ron retired in 2016. In his later years, he took on the challenge of totally rebuilding a 1954 Chevrolet pickup. It’s a true reflection of his ability.
He spent his last few years traveling, golfing and working on hot rods with his son-in-law, Mike O’Connor.
We are forever grateful to Lower Columbia Classics Car Club, which Ron was a member of, for the parade they had to honor him. We’ll never forget the big smile it put on his face.
A family gathering will be held this summer to celebrate Ron’s life.
We miss you every day. Happy Father’s Day.
Love, your family.
