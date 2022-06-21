Knappa
May 4, 1953 — July 6, 2021
Ronald Glen Lake, aka “Montana” Lake, was born on May 4, 1953, in Libby, Montana, to Fay Natalie Powell Lake and Glen Woodrow Lake. He attended Libby Grade School and graduated from Libby High School in 1971.
After high school, Ron enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard on Sept. 27, 1971, and served as a damage control engineer. He did a one-year tour of Vietnam. Upon returning to the states, Ron was stationed at Tongue Point, where he finished out his Coast Guard career and was honorably discharged in 1976.
He then joined the U.S. Army Reserve, and was stationed at Camp Rilea until he was reassigned to the Vancouver Barracks in July 1988, and on July, 22, 1988, he received a promotion to E-8, master sergeant. He retired in 1995 from the Army Reserve, but was always mindful of his training and experiences with the Department of Defense for the U.S.
On a civil note, Ron was employed with Astoria on Feb. 8, 1976, and worked in the shop on heavy equipment, as well as standard city vehicles, machines or any task that was required of him. In the mid-1980s, he was promoted to equipment maintenance supervisor, and remained in that position until a brain tumor surgery was necessary in February 1999.
He did return to work after six weeks, and remained there until his health indicated an early retirement. He retired after 25 years with the city, and soon went to work for the Wickiup Water District in 2002. Ron enjoyed the time he spent working for the water district. He remained there for several years, and then decided to try something new.
He started working for “The Bus” as one of the mechanics in the shop. Unfortunately, the job started in December, and ended unexpectedly in February of the following year. Ron wanted to do something more, and ran for one of the commissioner positions at the Wickiup Water District. He was elected to the board, and eventually was elected as the district president, where he served until his death.
Ron was always willing to stop and chat with anyone. He had the gift of gab, and could strike up a conversation with someone, and it would be like he had known them forever. He knew practically everyone by name whom he encountered at the local stores, and he would always have something funny to talk about.
He had a great memory for punch lines, and at times could tell one joke right after the other, along with his never-ending parodies.
Ron was an avid hunter and skilled outdoorsman. He hunted elk, deer, grouse and quail. The antelope he hunted in the summer of 2011 still hangs proudly in his living room. Ron also had advanced culinary skills, having been the dining facility manager for all those years in the Army Reserve.
Ron met the girl he would eventually marry in the summer of 1978, but they didn’t go out on their first date until the following year, on Aug. 18, 1979.
Debbie Haglund, the love of his life, and Ron, were married on Dec. 31, 1986, at the local courthouse; Debbie’s parents were also married at the local courthouse, and Ron’s parents, as well as his sister and brother-in-law, were all married on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, making it a semi family tradition on both sides of the family.
Ron and Debbie lived in Jeffers Garden until December 2012, when they moved into their new home in Knappa, on New Year’s Eve … it was a great anniversary that year!
Ron had a knack for dragstrip race cars. He owned a 1966 Plymouth Fury III. It had started out as a gold color, then he painted it purple with a white strip down the sides, and bubbles were incorporated in the side panels.
Everyone recognized him by the car he drove, and it was fast! He raced at the Woodburn Dragstrip for years, as well as the Portland International Raceway more recently.
It did have a face lift when Ron painted the car white, and strategically placed various decals on it. He did make several more runs with the car at Woodburn, but eventually he had to retire it.
So Ron was in the market for another race car, and bought a 1974 Plymouth Duster (Sublime Green) for the track. He also found a beautiful bright red 1966 Plymouth Sport Fury online, that he bought for the road and for car shows, that is still parked in his garage, only going out on sunny days.
Ron and Debbie’s daughter, Alydia, and her family, were his whole world. He was teaching her how to race his car, but she never actually was able to drive it down the track. Something she really wanted to do was share that part of his life, and eventually bring her son, Elliot, who just turned 2, into the racing picture.
He was so in love with these children and grandchildren. Alydia’s daughter, Karina, will be 6 in July and she is so smart … her “Pappy” Ron would be so surprised to see how much she has grown up already. They will miss him deeply.
Ron loved his kitties. Whenever he would find a kitten that had been abandoned by its mother, he would bring it inside and bottle feed them until weaned. Ron had one special cat, a seal point siamese named “Pyewacket,” after the siamese cat in the 1958 romantic comedy starring James Stewart and Kim Novak. He was Debbie’s “gentle giant.”
With Ron, there were no pretenses. You always knew where you stood with him. He was one who called a spade a spade, and he would not tolerate deceit. He was willing to forgive, but if you ever lied to him, he would never forget. He was always willing to help in a bad situation, and all you would have to do was ask.
Ron was an honest, hardworking, faithful, loving, caring man, and when people hear the sound of a diesel truck pulling up in the driveway, they will swear it is Ron stopping by for a chat … better put the coffee on.
Ron is survived by his wife of 35 years, Debbie; daughter, Alydia Rose Lake Micheau (Matthew); grandchildren, Karina Victoria Lake Micheau and Elliot Morgan Lake Micheau; sister, Darlene Bowker (Arne); nieces, Carey Francis (Berrett), Tara Brinton (Josh), Haylee Clark Streeter (Reuben) and Shania Foley; sisters-in-law, Tammy Haglund (Robert Burns) and Cheryl Haglund Clark (Dan); brother-in-law, Rick Haglund (Debbie Foley); nephews, Brandon Moore, Deion Moore, Hayden Clark, Mitchell Peak and Derek Foley; grandnieces, Rae Francis, Mia Brinton, Alexis Moore and Harper Moore; grandnephews, Zak Francis, Spencer Brinton, Ori Moore and Archer Streeter; and a new Moore great-niece or nephew, due in August.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fay and Glen Lake; sister-in-law, Sally Luoma Gough; and brother-in-law, Evan Gough.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, downstairs at the American Legion, Clatsop Post 12, in Astoria from 2 to 4 p.m. Spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert will be served. Bring your best stories and memories to share.