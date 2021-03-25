Salem
July 8, 1936 — March 16, 2021
Rose Marie Davis, a Salem resident, passed away on March 16, 2021, at the age of 84.
She was born on July 8, 1936, in Seaside to parents Loyd and Margaret Stilwell. Rose was raised on Clatsop Plains in Warrenton and graduated from Warrenton High School in 1954.
Upon graduation, she married the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Davis Sr. Shortly after marriage, Rose joined her husband at the San Diego U.S. Marine Corps base, as he served out his remaining time with the military after coming home from the Korean War.
Together they had three children, Rick, Ron and Donna Davis. Both Rose and Dick also opened their home to foster children over the years. Rose treated those children as her own, and provided stability, love and guidance when they needed it most.
She was a devoted mother and spouse spending her career managing the Davis household, which was no small task. She also spent many years teaching Bible school, and had a real passion for teaching children about the Lord.
Rose enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Astoria Golf & Country Club. She took joy in introducing and teaching the game of golf to her family.
Rose was a devout Christian and a member of North Coast Family Fellowship in Seaside. She spent many years as a greeter for the church. Her bright smile and warm hugs greeted many friends over the years. Rose took great pride in her faith, and led many to the Lord during her lifetime.
She also loved to socialize and be with her friends and family any chance she could get. Rose enjoyed women’s Bible study over the years, and loved to play weekly golf with the women’s group. This was also seen in her hosting friends and family for many Blazers games and sporting events over the years.
Rose would enjoy a good cup of coffee anytime she could, because it often invited long conversations with friends and family. She was full of life, and frequently shared her experiences and advice, as she knew it would help others.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, and her parents, Loyd and Margaret Stilwell.
She is survived by her brother, Roy Stilwell, of Portland; children, Rick (Jeanette) Davis, of Warrenton, Ron (Victoria) Davis, of Astoria, and Donna Davis, of Salem; grandchildren, Chad (Karri) Davis, of Bend, Heidi Walton (Edward), of Vancouver, Washington, Todd Davis, of Maricopa, Arizona, Matthew (Hannah) Davis, of Astoria, and Michelle Aleman, of Portland; and great-grandchildren, Connor and Carson Davis (Chad and Karri), Gavin and Arabella Davis (Matthew and Hannah) and Dominic Walton (Heidi and Edward).
Rose’s graveside service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland on Friday at 1 p.m. Rose will be laid to rest next to her husband, Dick, in a private family ceremony.