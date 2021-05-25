Longview, Washington
Aug. 15, 1922 — May 13, 2021
Rosemary Vollmer Stevenson, a longtime Astoria resident, died in Longview, Washington, on May 13, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1922, and raised in Hammond, graduating from St. Mary, Star of the Sea School in Astoria.
Rosemary married Lawson Stevenson from Astoria on Staten Island, New York, on July 7, 1945. They returned to Astoria after Lawson completed his duties in the U.S. Coast Guard, and he went to work for the railroad.
Almost every night on the way home, he would stop for some groceries at Jake’s Store in Uppertown. The owner of Jake’s offered to sell them the store, because they had so “dang many kids to feed,” and the couple did just that. Eventually, the store was moved to Uniontown, expanded and renamed the Marine Drive Superette.
Rosemary was a lifetime member of the Astoria Golf & Country Club, and her daughter, Theresa, said that at the age of 85, Rosemary was the oldest active golfer.
One of her favorite projects was the restoration and renovation of the Liberty Theatre. She was so proud of the results, and made some great friends in the process.
A talented woman, Rosemary was a gifted painter, especially rosemåling, an accomplished seamstress and loved playing the piano, which she did into her 90s. Her favorite piece was George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”
Known as a terrific cook, bringing many great recipes from her German heritage, her only food failure was an attempt at cooking lutefisk. Staring at their plates of the slimy fish, everyone started complaining, and Rosemary said that this is dinner, and if you don’t want it, then just go to bed. Everyone at the table simply stood up and marched to bed.
Rosemary was a member of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Astoria for over 75 years, until moving to an assisted living facility in Longview. She didn’t need too much assistance for a long while, and had been quite active until recently.
The family would like to thank Canterbury Inn, Rose Hill Adult Family Home and Community Home Health and Hospice for taking such good care of her.
Surviving are her children, daughter, Eileen Stevenson, of East Bethel, Minnesota; daughter, Theresa Cotterell (Lindsey), of Longview; sons, Paul (Carol), of Ridgefield, Washington, Tom (Lisa), of Winlock, Washington, Dave (Helen), of Astoria, and Dick (Sandi), of Astoria; along with 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert; and nieces and nephews.
Her husband, Lawson, passed away Oct. 27, 1993, and her brother, Frank “Todd” Vollmer, just recently passed.
A graveside service has taken place at Ocean View Cemetery. A memorial picnic at son Tom’s home is planned for Aug. 15, what would have been Rosemary’s 99th birthday. Contact mcfinn@q.com for details.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.