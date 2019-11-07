Portland
April 3, 1933 — Oct. 31, 2019
Rosetta “Rosie” Marie Egbert passed away at peace with family by her side on Oct. 31, 2019, in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 86.
She was a lifelong resident of Seaside and Gearhart, Oregon, and had moved to the Portland area a few years ago to be near her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Rosie was born April 3, 1933, in Oregon City, Oregon, to Diane and Bob Clark. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was always willing and eager to help anyone in need; she was a very giving person.
She attended Seaside schools where she met and eventually married the love of her life, Mike Egbert. They were married for 53 years before he passed away in 2005. The couple had five children together.
Rosie loved raising her children, including sports activities while they were young, working with Avon, the Seaside Rebekah’s Lodge and her pets. She had a love for all animals. She also loved being busy, was an avid gardener and had an energetic spirit. She worked as an office manager and bookkeeper for most of her career.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Egbert.
Rosie is survived by her five children, Dianna and Charles Cranston of Portland, Oregon, Mary Egbert of Beaverton, Oregon, Michael and Brandi Egbert of Palo Alto, California, Kathie Sandbothe of Portland, Oregon, and Tony and Dani Egbert of Gearhart, Oregon; seven grandchildren, Carly and Matt Field of Portland, Oregon, Zach Cranston of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Kristin McLaughlin of Brooklyn, New York, Anthony, Kristin, and great-grandson, Jacob, Sandbothe of Portland, Oregon, Alix Sandbothe of Omaha, Nebraska, Gabryell Hanson of Palo Alto, California, and Max Egbert of Palo Alto, California; her sister, Barbara Engelman of Mesa, Arizona; and her brother, Tom Stone of Salem, Oregon.
An intimate family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the Egbert name to the Clatsop County Animal Shelter, 1315 S.E. 19th St., Warrenton, OR., 97146.
