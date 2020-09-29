Astoria
Dec. 8, 1936 — Sept. 19, 2020
Russell Cullen Dedmon, retired U.S. Navy, passed away at his home in Astoria, Oregon, on Sept. 19, 2020, at the age of 83.
Russell was born on Dec. 8, 1936, in Fort Worth, Texas, and grew up in Oklahoma.
During high school, he served in the 45th Infantry Division of the Oklahoma Army National Guard. Following his Guard service, Russell enlisted in the Navy. He participated in Operation Redwing in the South Pacific.
In 1959, he met and married Helga Ritter in Japan. Russell later served in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in action, and the Bronze Star Medal (with Combat “V”) for valor. After more than 22 years of service, Russell retired from the Navy with the rank of chief petty officer.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Portland State University while working at the Wauna paper mill. After retiring from the mill, he worked for Columbia Security in Longview, Washington.
Russell is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Helga; five children; and seven grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Association of Atomic Veterans.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.