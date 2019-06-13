Warrenton
April 18, 1938 — June 11, 2019
Russell J. Keizer passed away on Tuesday, June 11, at Oregon Health & Science University, due to trauma from an auto accident on May 18, 2019. He was surrounded with love by his wife, Linda, children and grandchildren.
Russell was born April 18, 1938, in North Bend, Oregon, to Ennis and Frances Keizer. He graduated from North Bend High School in 1956.
In 1960, Russell earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Portland, and in 1965 graduated with a medical degree from the University of Oregon Medical School. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Washington University in St. Louis, and served as a major in the Army in Savannah, Georgia.
Russell started his medical practice as an orthopedic surgeon in Portland in 1972. He practiced at the North Bend Medical Clinic, followed by an active practice in Astoria, and retired in 2007. Russell served as the chief of staff at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
Russell was a proud Rotarian for 45 years, with perfect attendance. He was a member of the Astoria Knights of Columbus, and served on the board of directors of the Columbia River Maritime Museum. He was a generous supporter of the Mount Angel Abbey and Seminary, and was a faithful member of the Catholic community.
Russell is survived by his loving wife, Linda; daughters, Kiki Keizer (Todd Gay), Molly Peters (Ron) and Melissa Saul (Michael Hayes); and sons, Joseph Keizer (Sandy Heurion) and Douglas Sampson; grandchildren, Nathaniel Rivera Saul (Gemma), Malea Saul, Miles Saul and Josh Sampson. He is also survived by his brother, Philip (Ann) Keizer; and brother-law, Boyd Engelecke.
He was preceded in death by his previous wife, Joanne; his parents; and his sister, Ann Engelcke.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 18, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Seaside, Oregon, at 10:30 a.m., preceded by a recitation of the rosary at 10 a.m.
A reception will follow the funeral at the Astoria Golf and Country Club, 33445 Sunset Beach Lane in Warrenton, Oregon.
Memorial contributions in memory of Russell may be made to the Mount Angel Abbey and Seminary at the Abbey Foundation of Oregon, P.O. Box 497, Saint Benedict, OR., 97373 or mountangelabbey.org/giving/make-a-gift; or to Oregon Health & Science University at the OHSU Foundation, P.O. Box 29017, Portland, OR., 97296 or onwardohsu.org/donation
