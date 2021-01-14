Hillsboro
Nov. 18, 1944 — Jan. 6, 2021
Ruth Ann Arrington Sprague was born to Gerald and Magnhild Arrington, in Astoria, on Nov. 18, 1944.
She graduated from Astoria High School in June 1963 and went on to study at Bernard’s Beauty College in Longview, Washington. She eventually became an instructor at Phagan’s Beauty College, owning and operating salons in Warrenton and Hillsboro for a short time.
After moving to Portland in the late 1970s, Ruth Ann made a career change, working as the chief dietitian for the Porthaven Retirement Community. This would be the beginning of a 40-year passion for health care, in which she managed various group homes for adults with disabilities. She was a fierce advocate for her clients, friends and family, and loved sending cards to people at just the right time.
In 1996, she married the love of her life, Lewis Sprague, a U.S. Marine veteran. They moved to Hillsboro to be closer to her clients, and lived there for over 25 years. During their marriage, they traveled across the U.S. several times, visiting family and friends, spent time at their beach home and woke before the sun rose to reach their cabin at Davis Lake in Washington state before lunch.
She was an excellent cook, known for her pea salad, famous “Ruth’s soup” and turkey dressing. She rarely measured ingredients, but liked to add “a little bit of this, or a little bit of that.” She enjoyed spending time with family, watching Portland Trail Blazers games and loved to put together care packages of food for “the ride home.”
She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church and attended First Lutheran Church in Astoria, Bethesda Lutheran Church in Portland and was a member of Saved by Grace Lutheran Church in Gresham at the time of her death.
Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her father, Gerald T. Arrington; grandparents, Marie and John Skille; stepfather, Edward Jasper; Uncle Karsten and Aunt Edith Sjoli, Aunt Ruth Sjoli and Uncle Robert, and Aunt Rosemary Sjoli; and cousins, David Sjoli and Robin Miller; as well as her beloved husband, Lewis.
She is survived by her mother, Magnhild Jasper, of Astoria; brother, Jerry Arrington, of Astoria; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Jon Tierney, of Gearhart; niece and nephew-in-law, Ann and Shawn Ornie, of Astoria; great-nephew, Timothy Ornie, of Astoria and Rockaway; cousin, Janice Young, of California; and stepson, Tom Sprague, of Portland; as well as many extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association in Ruth Ann’s memory.