Astoria
May 14, 1940 — Aug. 14, 2020
Ruth Ann Courtney was the daughter of a U.S. Army chaplain who moved frequently, growing up both in the states and overseas.
She graduated from Bayside High School in New York City in 1957 and from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1961.
In 1962, she married David Click and had two children, Wynne Preston and Daniel Click. They divorced, and she married Doug Courtney in 1973.
Before moving to Astoria in 2001, she lived in Monterey, California, for 33 years. While living in Astoria, she attended Peace Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her two children and five grandchildren.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is no public service planned.
