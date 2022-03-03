Warrenton
Sept. 28, 1931 — Feb. 20, 2022
Ruth Pratt, 90, died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 20, 2022, at home in Warrenton.
She was born in Bandon, along with her twin brother, Richard Elson Doyle, to Elson Leroy Doyle and Edith Cordella Scott.
After marrying Larry Cotter on Halloween, in 1953, they enjoyed vacations with their girls. They later divorced.
Ruth met and married James Pratt at the Warrenton United Methodist Church. James preceded her in death along with her twin brother, Richard, and her “besties” Jessie Wallace and Leila Vernor.
Ruth is survived by her three daughters, Carolyn Roberta Young, of Warrenton, Eileen Collier, and her husband, Gene, of Warrenton, and Sandra Kelley, and her husband, Birchard, of Warrenton; and two sisters, Carolyn Ketchum, of Coos Bay, and Rose Mintzer, of Tillamook. She also has numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved.
Along with her awesome three daughters, she had the joy of five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Geoffrey Hitchman and his wife, Aimee, and their daughter, Raegan, of Klamath Falls; Julie Hitchman Dunaway, and her husband, Kraig, and their daughters, Kasadie and Kindle, of Johnson City, Tennessee; Joshua Young, and his wife, Tamara, of Vernonia; Roberta Kelley, of Reno, Nevada; and David Kelley, of Edmonds, Washington. Ruth is also survived by her cousin, Lolland “Lucky” Schork, of Astoria.
Ruth, and her husband at the time, owned Cotter’s Floor Covering in Warrenton in the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s. They both were avid Booster Club supporters of Warrenton High School for many years.
She was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and volunteered to help with many Masonic gatherings. She was on the Warrenton Planning Commission in the 1980s. In 1981, she was given the “First Citizen” award, along with a letter from U.S. Sen. Mark Hatfield.
Ruth enjoyed following her kids in sports throughout the years. She even got ejected from one of Geoffrey’s Little League games. Not sure how Sen. Hatfield would have felt about that.
Ruth was an avid crafter, and made ceramics in the basement of her church, the Seaside United Methodist Church, and made her famous pepper jelly in the kitchen close to heaven, up on the third floor. She was an avid student of the Bible, and attended a weekly Bible study at her church.
Ruth loved her family, including her church family. There will be a memorial service on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Seaside United Methodist Church.
Those who wish to remember Ruth in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Seaside United Methodist Church, 241 N. Holladay Drive, Seaside, OR., 97138.