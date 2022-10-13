Ruth Ellen (Anderson) Lowe died Sept. 21 at the age of 71 in Forest Grove.
Ruth was born June 13, 1951, in Astoria, to Arthur Jay Anderson Jr. and Mary Ellen (Kerr) Anderson. She grew up in Gearhart.
On Sept. 6, 1969, she married Randall B. Lowe in Seaside.
Ruth worked in the grocery, fish processing and housekeeping fields, but she most enjoyed her work as a seamstress, creating clothing and costumes and doing alterations. She loved little kids, animals and being with her friends.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Lowe, of Warrenton; one son, Arron Lowe, of Ellensburg, Washington; one daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Todd Smith, of Toano, Virginia; one dog, Sage, and one cat, Melvin, both of Warrenton.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Iredale Inn, 159 S. Main Ave. in Warrenton.
