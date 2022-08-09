Seaside
Jan. 12, 1928 — July 23, 2022
Ruth Koch passed away very peacefully on July 23.
Ruth was born on Jan. 12, 1928, to Charles and Isabelle (Johnson) Gahagan in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She was the youngest of three; her sister, Margaret (Marge), and brother, Harold Gahagan, preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Central High School in Grand Forks.
She married Marcus L. Woodworth and resided in Renton, Washington, until moving to Seaside in 1960. She worked at the Holladay Drug Store for 13 years.
In 1974, she married Eugene C. Koch Jr., who passed away in 2017. She resided in her home for over 60 years.
Ruth was a beloved member of the community, as she was involved with many organizations, including Taking Off Pounds Sensibly, Meals on Wheels, Partners for Seniors, the American Legion and Elks. Also, during the 1970s, she was an active part of the Miss Oregon pageant as a hostess.
But she is best known for her love of bowling, as she bowled on three different leagues a week, and would travel across the state and country participating in tournaments. She is also a lifetime member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church.
Ruth is survived by her three children, Charlotte (Dave) Link, of The Dalles, Mark (Liz) Woodworth, of Golden, Colorado, and Connie Clementz, of Seaside; three grandchildren, Nikole Davis, of Oregon City, Elizabeth (Libby) Jones (Nathan), of Littleton, Colorado, and Sean Woodworth, of Westminster, Colorado; and three great-grandsons, Harrison, Silas and Oaks Jones of Littleton, who called her GGMA.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Uff da!
