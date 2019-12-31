Seaside
Dec. 8, 1926 — Dec. 13, 2019
Ruth Louise Shaner, 93, passed away peacefully Dec. 13 in Seaside, Oregon.
Ruth was born Dec. 8, 1926, to Stella and John S. Yancey, in Wichita Falls, Texas, where she spent her childhood.
At age 16, she was recruited by the U.S. Army Air Corps, graduating early to attend the War College in Syracuse, New York. Afterwards she was stationed in Orlando, Florida, where she worked alongside the crew developing the first radar technology used in World War II.
While in the Air Corps, she met her husband, Wesley Shaner, whom she married following the war, moving with him to Astoria, Oregon, in 1945.
Ruth began her long career in accounting working for Ed Luoma, CPA, for 50-plus years as a public accountant. She was an expert in accounting law (“Oh, we can write that off …”) and worked with many fishermen, logging companies, and businesses in the area.
She was a friend and mentor to many aspiring accountants and future business leaders, and pushed everyone to be the best in their careers. She retired (reluctantly!) at age 78, and moved to her beloved home in Elsie, where she remained until passing.
Ruth was an avid fisherman, and loved traveling to explore new waters with family and friends. She also loved to entertain, and threw magnificent parties, most notably the annual Maplewood raft race.
A huge supporter of the arts and museums, she sat on the boards of the Clatsop County Historical Society, Friends of the Astoria Column and was also a member of the Astoria Regatta Association. She also shared many stories of her and husband Wes’ participation in the restoration of Fort Clatsop.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Cochran of Long Beach, Washington, and Carla Perry of Warrenton, Oregon; her foster daughter, Mary Saggau of Minneapolis, Minnesota; her nephew, Guy Yancey, niece Ann (Tony) Syrett, nephew Brian Yancey, niece Gina Ross and nephew Craig Yancey, all of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren Penni (Forest) Kleber of Portland, Oregon, Melissa (Matt) Betts of Warrenton, Oregon, Tarin Cochran of Elsie, Oregon, Stacy Yancey of Long Beach, Washington, and Ronnie Cathcart of Astoria, Oregon; and great-grandchildren Nathan Kleber, Issac and Eliyah Betts, Weston and Chloe Canessa and Kaison Mollenhour.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Wes; brothers John and Carl Yancey; granddaughter Kaytlynn Kleber; and niece Donna Yancey and nephew Shane Yancey.
A celebration of life will be held Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. at Camp 18 in Elsie, Oregon.
