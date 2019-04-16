Gearhart
Aug. 5, 1933 — April 12, 2019
Sally Banta was born Aug. 5, 1933, in Portland, to Stephen and Harriet (Miller) Honan. She was raised in Seaside, and graduated from Seaside Union High School. During her youth she loved horseback riding and caring for her younger siblings.
She married John A. Banta on May 1, 1954. They started their marriage in Seaside, and then moved to Gearhart to raise their family.
She worked at the Seaside Library, her love of books and people making it the perfect fit for her. She retired after 35 years, but never lost her love of books, and was an avid reader. She loved the time spent with her siblings listening to guitar music and singing. They played many competitive games of pinochle.
Sally and John took their children on many car and camping trips. Later, Sally and John traveled the Northwest extensively, as well as several trips to Alaska in their motor home. Sally loved family gatherings and holidays, Christmas being her favorite. She was most happy when her whole family was together.
She leaves behind her devoted husband of 65 years, John; daughters, Jane, Susan and Mary; sons, John (Jo) and Lee (Teri); eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Mike Honan; sister, Patricia Ross; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her extended Banta family. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Connie and Margaret.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Hughes Ransom Mortuary in Seaside. A private burial will be held.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.