Olympia, Washington
Nov. 1, 1925 — Oct. 3, 2022
Sally Janet Munn died peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 3 at her home in Olympia, Washington, just hours after a final visit to her happy place on the beach at Boston Harbor, Washington, and after working on a jigsaw puzzle. May we all be so blessed to go so peacefully to those who wait for us.
Sally Janet was born at home in Larchmont, Tacoma, Washington, on Nov. 1, 1925. Her parents were Robert and Sally (Skillings) Munn, owners of the Fort Lewis Dairy. Her grandparents were Edwin and Grace Munn, who homesteaded on Munn Lake in Olympia, which is named for them.
Sally Janet attended the Larchmont School, Fern Hill Grade School, Stewart Junior High School and Lincoln High School, graduating in 1943. She then attended Washington State College and graduated in 1948 with a degree in bacteriology.
She went to work for the state of Oregon Department of Agriculture as a biologist in their laboratory, completed a one-year internship at Good Samaritan Hospital, became a registered medical technologist and then moved to Astoria to work at the former Astoria Clinic.
There she met and married Calvin Johanson, and they had three children together, Janet, Pat and David. After they were all in school, she returned to work in the medical lab at Tongue Point Job Corps as a medical technologist, and often volunteered at blood drives.
Sally and Calvin were proprietors of Cal’s Welding, later Johanson’s Little Shipyard in Warrenton, which produced steel and aluminum fishing boats. They had numerous friends and family ties in Clatsop County.
After retirement, she and Calvin moved to Keizer and drove a motor home regularly to Alaska in the winter and south to Baja California. After their divorce, she obtained a small motor home of her own, named Babe, the affectionate name her family gave her while they decided on a more official name.
She traveled frequently in Babe to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, parking on the beach for the winter; and RV resorts in Southern California and Yuma, Arizona, joining thousands of other snowbirds. She traveled the world, and her favorite tours were to the Galapagos Islands and Iceland, and her favorite drives were to Alaska and Baja California.
She remodeled the family boathouse at Boston Harbor into an English cottage and created a beautiful flower garden with many roses. She found much healing, peace and refuge at Boston Harbor, where her family purchased property just before she was born.
She was a frequent sight on her beach, sitting and watching the water, breathing in the salt air or playing scrabble with a friend. Nearly a century’s worth of memories and stories have been passed down of family summers at Boston Harbor, as well as of Hope Island, Washington, which her parents owned for decades.
Sally Janet loved genealogy, traveling, nature, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, walking and reading. In her later years, she developed various sensitivities and became aware of how changing and destroying our environment impacts us in negative ways, and called for greater awareness of this.
Sally Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sally Munn; her brother, Bobby, killed in Italy during World War II; her sister, Mary Pat Sebring; her brother, Allen Munn; her ex-husband, Calvin Johanson; her companion, Tom McCubbin; her grandchildren, Ted, Ben and Kate Harrison; and son-in-law, Greg Harrison. Many of her lifelong friends have passed on, but those who remain are cherished.
She is survived by her children, Janet Johanson, of Keizer, Pat Johanson, of Bend, David Johanson, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Rick (Millie) Johanson, of Oak Harbor, Washington; grandchildren, Jordan, Janna, Bethany, Kristina, Tabitha and Sandra Johanson; and many nieces and nephews.
At her request, there was no funeral, but a celebration of life will be held in her memory next summer at Boston Harbor. Meanwhile, in her memory, take a walk, do a puzzle and smell some flowers. And smile on!