Lakeview
Feb. 26, 1946 — Oct. 27, 2020
Sally Jean Maxwell passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 27, 2020, in Lakeview. Sally was known by her grandchildren as “Grammy.”
Sally was born in Astoria on Feb. 26, 1946, to Robert and Jean (Maunula) Reed. Sally grew up with four sisters and one brother, and graduated from Seaside High School in 1964.
She then attended Oregon State University, was a member of the Pi Phi sorority and graduated in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in home economics. During college, she met Larry Maxwell and later married in the fall of 1968. She then began working on her elementary teaching degree.
In the fall of 1969, they moved to the Maxwell Ranch in Lakeview. Sally started her teaching career in 1969 as a third grade teacher at Bullard Elementary School, and later moved to Fremont Elementary School, and spent most of her career teaching second grade for 34 years.
Sally enjoyed playing golf, was a remarkable cook and delighted in preparing meals for her family, especially for cattle brandings. She was an avid reader and loved traveling to see new places, while spending time with her close friends.
Sally was a dedicated fan of watching her grandchildren compete in sports and rodeos, and cherished the time she was able to spend with them. As a second-grade elementary school teacher, she was known for her love of children and her quick wit and humor.
Sally is survived by her husband, Larry; daughter and son-in-law, Jody Maxwell Graham and Dr. C. Scott Graham; son and daughter-in-law, Clark and Melissa Maxwell; and grandchildren Jack Graham, Brette Graham, Maxwell Graham, Miles Maxwell and Kara Jean Maxwell.
She is also survived by her sisters, Judith Wiswall (Richard), Andrea Flynn (Dennis) and Carolyn O’Leary (Jerry); brother, William Reed (Madeleine); and special friend Cathy Coleman (Steve).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Reed and Jean Moore; and a sister, Rebecca (Becky) Reed Kiely.
A funeral service was held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lakeview on Oct. 31 at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made in Sally’s memory to Lake County Round-Up Museum, 438 Mountain View, Lakeview, OR., 97630 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN., 38105.
Desert Rose Funeral Chapel is overseeing the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed or the guest book signed online at desertrosefuneralchapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.