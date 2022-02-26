Sally R. Smotherman passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2022, at the age of 86.
Sally enjoyed life to the fullest. She was an avid golfer. As a member of the Astoria Golf & Country Club, she enjoyed many rounds of golf with her husband, Eddie R. Smotherman.
After his passing, she petitioned the right to retain her membership to the country club and was granted acceptance, thus being the first of many women to have membership.
Sally began her career as a school secretary at Fort Stevens Junior High School in 1969. She later transferred to Warrenton High School in 1971.
When her husband Eddie Ray passed away, she took over the family business of commercial fishing, still retaining her job at Warrenton High School. With the help of her sons, she successfully owned and operated three commercial fishing vessels.
She loved church and community. A tradition each year for Christmas was that she would buy her children Warrenton High School shirts or sweatshirts from the booster clubs. She loved Warrenton, and was very proud of all their students and successes.
She is preceded in death by her two sons, Kelly Smotherman and Scott Smotherman.
She is survived by her other two sons, Steve (Cheryl) Hitchman and Russell (Nancy) Smotherman. Sally is also survived by her grandchildren, Chelsea Boone, Madison Smotherman, Julie Dunaway, Geoff Hitchman, Daniel Cozart, Eric Smotherman and Andrea Smotherman, in addition to nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Deep Sea Fishermen’s Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 1062, Warrenton, OR., 97146.
A public visitation will be held at Hughes-Ransom Mortuary in Astoria on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at Hughes-Ransom Mortuary in Astoria on Monday at 1 p.m.
A graveside service at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton will be held Monday at 3 p.m.
We ask all attendees to please wear masks and practice COVID-19 precautions.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.