Hillsboro
Dec. 21, 1943 — April 22, 2020
On Wednesday, Sally Ruth Hartill, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed away at the age of 76, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Dec. 21, 1943, in Astoria, Oregon, Sally was the youngest of four children born to Bertha Sophie Palosaari and Hiski Edward Heinonen.
Sally’s passion was for her loving husband, Richard (Dick) Hartill, her four children, Valeri, Gary, Marc and Rick, their loving partners, her nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and the countless people who shared love with Sally throughout her life.
Sally attended St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Cornelius, Oregon, and worked many jobs that allowed her to work with, and befriend, many people in her 30 years in Hillsboro, Oregon.
A memorial will be held when people are free to gather.
