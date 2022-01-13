Salvador Manuel Rodriguez Lopez passed away in a tragic car accident in Portland on Jan. 2, 2022.
Salvador was born on Dec. 24, 1987, in Guanajuato, Mexico, to his parents Socorro and Ruben Rodriguez.
He attended school in Astoria, and received a medical assistant certificate at Clatsop Community College in 2010. He also was a volunteer with both the Seaside and Astoria fire departments.
He married his high school sweetheart, Claudia, in 2010, and although they later separated, they were co-parenting three amazing children.
In 2015, Salvador joined the U.S. Army, and was honorably discharged in 2020.
Salvador will be remembered for his contagious laugh, his love of life and his optimistic outlook. Looking out for his family was his number one priority. He was very proud of his kids and their accomplishments.
Salvador’s name was well recognized in the Hispanic community, as he was always willing to work hard helping their members.
He leaves behind his children, Lesly, Naomy and Mateo; as well as his mother, Socorro; sisters, Claudia, Maria, Consuelo and Irene; his brothers, Humberto and David; and several nieces and nephews. He will be buried next to his father, Ruben, who passed away in 2019.
Please join us on Sunday for a visitation at Hughes-Ransom Mortuary in Astoria from 3 until 6 p.m.
There will be a service on Monday at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Seaside from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The doors open at 10 a.m.
Lastly, please join us to lay him to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Seaside following the church service.
