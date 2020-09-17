Hammond
Sept. 22, 2000 — Sept. 4, 2020
It is with profound anguish and eternal love that the family of Samuel J. Sadler announce his sudden and unexpected death on Sept. 4, 2020, in Hammond, Oregon, at the age of 19.
Samuel will be lovingly remembered by his family, including his mother, Jennifer Sadler; father, Sam Sadler; sister, Amanda Sadler; maternal grandmother, Lois Nava, and maternal grandfather, Andy Nava.
Samuel was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Barbara Sadler; paternal grandfather, Jack Sadler; and his uncle, Jim Sadler.
Samuel was born Sept. 22, 2000, to Jennifer and Sam Sadler in Salem, Oregon. He moved with his family to the North Coast of Oregon in 2005, settling in Hammond, Oregon.
If ever there was an example of pure innocence, unfettered with the weight of the world, Samuel was the embodiment of this. He lived his short life joyously. Though never capable of verbally speaking, Samuel communicated through the language of kindness and love to all whom he encountered. No one ever needed a translator to “hear” what Samuel was “saying” to them with a hug and a smile.
The family wishes to send a special thanks to his extended “family” at the Warrenton Grade School and the life skills class at Astoria High School, who cared and loved him as their own.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Samuel J. Sadler’s honor to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL., 33607 or donate.lovetotherescue.org
