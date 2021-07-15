Warrenton
April 16, 1995 — July 9, 2021
It is with great sorrow we announce that Astoria police officer Samuel Thomas Whisler passed away at the young age of 26 on July 9, 2021, of natural causes, in his home in Warrenton.
Samuel was a beloved husband, father, brother and son. He will be irrevocably missed by many, including the love of his life, wife, Christin Whisler, as well as the light of his world, daughter, Penelope Whisler, and bonus son, Maverick Rankin; parents, Mark and Lisa Whisler; grandmother, Shirley Whisler; siblings, Aimee Walker (husband John Walker), Josh Whitmore, Amanda Laird (husband Alan Jorgensen) and Justin Laird, and Korissa Whisler, Patrick Whisler (wife Chloe Whisler) and Sarah Whisler (partner Jorge Haiek).
He will also be greatly missed by his nieces, Olivia Laird, Ava Walker, Mila Whitmore and Charlotte Jorgensen; and nephews, Finley Jorgensen, Deontay Pharaoh, Ayden Whisler, Owen Whisler and Louis Haiek. His loving godparents, Jimmy and Piper O’Brien, will also deeply miss him.
Sammy was the youngest of eight children born on April 16, 1995, to Mark and Lisa Whisler in Astoria. He was raised and grew up in the Seaside community, going through Seaside and Gearhart elementary schools, Broadway Middle School and graduating from Seaside High School in 2013.
As a toddler, Sam loved being like his father, Sgt. Mark Whisler, by wielding a holster and his butter knife “sword” everywhere he went. He enjoyed watching old western films and wanted to be just like John Wayne.
He loved the outdoors and enjoyed learning how to survive out in the wilderness. From a very young age he knew he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps of serving and protecting his community.
At 13 years old, Sam spent his free time volunteering with search and rescue, and continued doing so for over eight years. In high school, Sam began volunteering with the Gearhart Fire Department with his best friend, Zac Sweet.
In 2013, he was sworn in as an enforcement cadet at the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy. Later, he joined the Seaside Fire Department, and served as a lifeguard on Seaside beaches. Finally, in January 2020, Sam’s lifelong dream came true when he joined the Astoria Police Department as a police officer.
In Sam’s eyes, his life was complete. He had manifested the life he dreamed of. Sam would talk to his mother and father, who moved to Bend in 2015, every day over the phone. He recently had told his mother in one of their conversations, “I love my life! I love my wife, I love my kids and I love my job.”
Sam is preceded in death by grandparents Marlene Winchester, David Whisler and Thomas McDonald.
Sam will be tremendously missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held July 21 at 12 p.m. at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center for family, friends and law enforcement.
A livestream will be provided for those who cannot attend. For the livestream link, please go to astoria.or.us/Officer_Sam_Whisler_.aspx. This website will be updated regularly with information in regard to the service, livestream, different ways to donate and fundraisers going on. Please check the website often.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Visit caldwellsmortuary.com to share memories and to sign the guest book.
