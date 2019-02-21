Brunswick, Maine
Feb. 8, 1937 — Feb. 2, 2019
Sandra Claire Foushée, mother, grandmother, poet and artist, passed away in Brunswick, Maine, after a brief illness on Feb. 2, 2019, at the age of 81. She was born on Feb. 8, 1937, in Danville, Illinois, to Nelson Smith and Helen Baird Smith.
Sandra graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in journalism, and received a master's degree in English from the St. Louis University. Her poems have been published in Ploughshares, Prairie Schooner, Rosebud, West Wind Review, The Seattle Review, The Eleventh Muse, The Southern Poetry Review and Runes.
Sandra received a Walden Fellowship from the Northwest Writing Institute, has been a MacDowell Colony Fellow, and was an associate of the Rocky Mountain Women’s Institute. In 2010, she won the William Stafford Poetry Award from Rosebud, and a Merit Award in poetry from Atlanta Review.
An avid teacher, Sandra shared her passion for creative writing, literature and Native American literature at Tillamook Bay Community College, as well as Clatsop Community College, on the Oregon Coast. She conducted writing workshops for over 30 years, and inspired numerous writers and poets.
Each day was an adventure, and full of wonder for Sandra. She loved to write, dance, sing and paint. Sandra lived life on her own terms, always wanting to be near the ocean. She made friends easily, and approached people with joy, warmth and a smile.
Sandra is survived by her son, Eric Foushée, and his wife, Nancy Eckel Foushée; grandchildren, Connor, Martha, Lane and Asher; former spouse, Richard Foushée; and her beloved cat, Sir Guy. She is preceded in death by her partner of 30 years, Alwyn Scott Turner.
An open house celebration of her life will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at People Plus in Brunswick, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick, ME., 04011.
