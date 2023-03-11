Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Longtime Hammond resident Sandra Lynn (Sandy) Fisher, who could always be counted on for a hug, whether you needed one or not, died Feb. 28 at Columbia Memorial Hospital. She was 73.
Sandy was an exuberant and outgoing person who always lit up a room. As a result, she gathered a wide circle of friends and acquaintances. However, family came first.
As the eldest of four sisters, she eventually inherited the family matriarch mantle from her grandmother, Dolly, and mother, Hazel. She was the glue that bound various branches together.
Sandy was a fiercely devoted wife, mother and grandmother who never failed to recognize a birthday or anniversary. Your spouse might let one slip, but not Sandy.
She was especially close to her granddaughters Jordan and Caylee, who lived nearby. She served as a precious role model for them as they grew up, and closely tracked their participation in school and community activities.
Sandy was born into the Demase family when it still made its home in the Lower Columbia fishing community of Clifton, before moving upriver to Svensen. After graduating from Knappa High School, she landed an office job with Bumble Bee Tuna on the Astoria waterfront. During that period, she was chosen to represent Bumble Bee as Sally the Salmon on the company’s Astoria Regatta float one year.
She married Jim Osmus in 1971. They settled in Astoria and had two children before divorcing.
While working for Point Adams Packing in Warrenton, she met and married fisherman Jim Fisher in 1988. They settled in Hammond, where she continued to make her home until her death.
She knew she was terminally ill, but never gave up. She fought to the last breath.
In addition to her parents Clarence and Hazel Demase, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sisters, Marilyn Demasi, of Wilsonville, Dolly Bagwell (Steve), of McMinnville, and Kim Lopez (Nathan), of Philomath; daughter, Andrea Marsch (Tad), of Warrenton; son, James Osmus (Shain), of Stayton; granddaughters, Jordan and Caylee Marsch and Amelia and Gwenndolynn Cronin; and surrogate grandson, Tim Hines (Pam).
Services are set for 1 p.m. Friday at Hughes-Ransom Mortuary, 576 12th St. in Astoria.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, pulmonaryfibrosis.org or 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL., 60611.
