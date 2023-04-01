Clatskanie
June 3, 1961 — March 18, 2023
Sandra Pauline Emrick, of Clatskanie, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 18 after battling years of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Sandra was born on June 3, 1961, to Donna and Joseph “Paul” Buckman.
She attended Astoria High School from 1978 to 1980.
Sandra worked in many customer service positions, and will be remembered for her warm smile and friendly service from places such as Corkie’s Market in Hammond, Dr. Sheila Landis’ chiropractic clinic, Sporty’s or Dr. Ross’ dental practice in Clatskanie.
Sandra was married to Brian Emrick for 31 years. They married in Hammond in 1992. They moved to Clatskanie, becoming members of the community for 26 years, where they raised their three children.
Sandra loved gardening, painting, crafting, her pets and going places with her husband. Sandra was preceded in death by her mother and grandmother, Maymie Phillips.
She is survived by her father; husband; sister, Terri Killion; sister, Dawnya Lucas (Dave); son, Timathy McDonald; daughter, Kristine Crape (Keyton); son, Darren Emrick; and multiple nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service on April 15 at Alston Corner Assembly Church, 25270 Alston Road, in Rainier, at 1 p.m. A potluck reception follows. Flowers are welcome.
