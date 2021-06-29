Astoria
June 14, 1937 — June 22, 2021
Sanford Thomas Hill was born to Thomas and Elsie Hill in Iowa City, Iowa. He is survived by two brothers, Tom and Danny, of Iowa; his wife, Joyce; and eight grandchildren, Rosario, Riley, Jeffy, Dexter, Simon, Ruby, Zoey and Penny.
Sanford was known lovingly as Sam.
Sam served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He was in Japan in 1953. After the Air Force, he became an iron worker and welder. He worked all over the U.S. and Alaska. He retired in 1994, due to illness.
He got a degree in art, and used his talent creating metal sculpture art in Santa Cruz, California. He was well known for his sense of humor and generosity.
Sam died with his wife by his side. Sam and Joyce moved to Astoria in 2017. He loved the art community here.
No words can express the loss of Sam and his smile. He will be greatly missed.
