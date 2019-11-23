Astoria
March, 25, 1949 — Nov. 17, 2019
Scott “Scooter” Lagerquist passed away on Nov. 17, 2019, at Oregon Health and Science University’s hospital in Portland, after a short battle with leukemia. He was 70, but to many, he was the strapping, young at heart, witty man who could make you laugh with only just a few words.
Scott was born a baby boomer in 1949 in Minneapolis to Milton and Beatrice (Tallman) Lagerquist. He was one of six brothers, Lawrence, Keith, Milton, Christopher and Michael, all proud of their Swedish heritage, which showed mostly in their towering stature.
After school, he joined the Marines and was stationed in Memphis, Tennessee, where he met his lifelong partner and wife, Betty. They had four children together, Scott Jr., Jennifer and identical twins Dayna and Amanda.
After his years in the Marines, including a stint in Okinawa, Japan, Scott, Betty and their children followed his parents from Minnesota to Cannon Beach, Oregon, where Scott worked for Crown Zellerbach as a choke setter.
In 1980, Scott’s family again crossed the country to Florida, where he worked in construction with his brother, Larry. But the family always missed the Oregon Coast, and in 1993 they returned, where Scott worked with his brothers and father as a mason. He built the Warrenton welcome sign on U.S. Highway 101, the fireplaces at Camp 18, as well as many hotels scattered around Clatsop County.
In 1999, Scott and Betty opened “Scooter’s Family Restaurant” on U.S. Highway 26. He used to like to say, “I had all these daughters, so I thought I’d put them to work.” The family ran the restaurant until 2006, when Scott finally retired.
To simply name Scott’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren cannot capture the true warmth and love Scott had for his large family. They are more than just placeholders, they were his north stars, his friends, his clan. He will be missed by many, but he can still be found in the wit and humor of his children, and on the faces of his entire family throughout Astoria and beyond.
His wife Betty, his children Scott, Jenny, Dayna and Mandy, his grandchildren Christina, Candie, Amber, Lori, Christopher, Brandon, Bryan, Abigail and Chloe, as well as his seven great-grandchildren, will always carry Scooter in their hearts. So raise a glass for Scott. He is free. Skol.
Please join the family of Scott Lagerquist this Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Astoria, Oregon, for a potluck celebration.
