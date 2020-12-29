Milnor, North Dakota
Aug. 11, 1941 — Dec. 24, 2020
Sharette Odegard, 79, of Milnor, North Dakota, formerly of Seaside, passed away Dec. 24, 2020, at Parkside Lutheran Home in Lisbon, North Dakota.
Sharette Arnell Halsan, eldest daughter of Sigfried and Cozette (Osborn) Halsan, was born Aug. 11, 1941, in Portland. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1959, Sharette was accepted into nursing school.
Her plans changed when she met and married Milton Odegard on Aug. 28, 1959, and later became a mother of three. They made their home in Seaside for over 20-plus years before moving to Milnor, and residing there for over 20 years. Milton Odegard passed away in 2012.
Sharette moved into Parkside Lutheran Home in Lisbon in August 2019.
Sharette was a breast cancer survivor since the age of 22. She enjoyed genealogy, reading and was an excellent cook. Most of all, she enjoyed her role as grandmother. Sharette was present at every graduation and wedding, traveling back to Oregon to attend many of the ceremonies.
Sharette is survived by her three children, Collette Maltman (Jeffrey), of Seaside; Milton “Arly” Odegard Jr. (Tracie), of Milnor, North Dakota, and Eric Odegard, of Minnesota; grandchildren, Lacey Ridinger (Ryan), Curtis Maltman (Jacqueline) and Sydney Halsen (Jeremy), all living in Oregon, and Hunter Odegard, Bailey Odegard and Dalton Odegard, all of North Dakota.
Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Hayden and Hadley Halsen, Kinley Ridinger, Waylon Odegard and Charlie Heinz; sister-in-law, Joyce Murack (Don); and brothers-in-law, Orvis Odegard (Marion) and Clifford Mattila. Many nieces and nephews survive her as well.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sig and Cozy Halsan; her husband, Milton Odegard Sr.; and her younger sister, Karla Mattila.
Memorials in Sharette’s memory can be made to Homeward Animal Shelter in Fargo, North Dakota — Sharette adopted her last companion “Banjo” from this shelter, and was heartbroken when she had to give him up — or to the American Cancer Society.
A memorial service will be held in North Dakota at a later date when family can safely attend.
