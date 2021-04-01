Battle Ground, Washington
July 13, 1941 — March 26, 2021
On March 26, 2021, Sharon Keist, loving wife, mother and sister, passed away at the age of 79.
Sharon was born July 13, 1941, to Peter and Thelma McCoy, in Astoria. She had three sisters, Susan Leinweber, Shelby Mogenson and Sheila Ranta.
She married William Keist on Oct. 1, 1960. They had three daughters, Kimberly Jones, Kelly Eldred and Kary Doerfler; eight grandchildren, Brandon and Derek Cooper, Alex Robles, Antonia Robles Vernig, Sydney Nichols and Alexis, Ryan and Taylor Doerfler; and three great-grandchildren, Wesley and Bradley Cooper and Logan Doerfler.
Sharon loved the great outdoors, horses, gardening, clam digging and blackberry and mushroom picking. She was an adventurous cook, and made the best pies at holidays. She was a techno queen.
Bill and Sharon enjoyed many years of snow birding in Yuma, Arizona. Sharon never met a stranger. She loved photography and captured life through her camera lens.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Thelma McCoy; her husband, Bill; and sister, Susan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific, P.O. Box 596, Astoria, OR., 97103 (assistanceleaguecp.org), or the North Country Community Food Bank Clark County (nccfoodbank.org).