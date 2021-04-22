Astoria
Oct. 22, 1947 — March 28, 2021
Sharon Louise Browne, 73, passed away peacefully at her home on March 28, 2021. She suffered from dementia before passing, surrounded by family.
Sharon was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Mike and Lois Kleinschmidt. She moved to Encinitas, California, at the age of 5. Sharon attended San Dieguito High School in Encinitas, and she had a great love of horses.
Sharon was also a quarter-mile hot rod driver, and received her license with the first group of seven women drivers to ever be issued a National Hot Rod Association license. Sharon was also a singer and a percussionist in the band Springwind.
Sharon raised three children who loved sports and music. Sharon was also scorekeeper for her children’s softball and baseball games.
She is survived by her husband, Errol Browne; daughter, Terri Dowling; daughter, Cherish Beach; and son, Justin Beach. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Julie Moore, Trevyn Campbell and Charil Beach; and three great-grandchildren, Keira, Carson and Roman Moore.
Sharon loved to laugh with friends and family, and was always the life of the party. She will be greatly missed.
Her funeral service was held at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary Chapel in Astoria.
She was put to rest at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton on April 1, 2021.
