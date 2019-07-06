Astoria
June 13, 1941 — June 20, 2019
Shirley Elaine (Hart) Turman, 78, devoted wife, mother and grandma, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Astoria, Oregon, surrounded by the love of her family.
Shirley was born in Akron, Ohio, on June 13, 1941. Her parents moved the family to Southern California in 1943, where she was raised and met Ben Turman, the love of her life, in 1956.
They were engaged the day of her high school graduation from Southgate High School in 1959, and married a year later on June 18, 1960.
In November 1972, they moved their family to the great Pacific Northwest’s Astoria, Oregon. Shirley retired from The Daily Astorian in 1998 after 23 years of employment.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Murlin and Esther Hart, and her brother, Roger Hart.
She is survived by her husband, Ben, of Astoria, Oregon; three daughters, and numerous grand and great-grandchildren: Becky Worrell, of Astoria, Oregon, (partner Geoff Poole) and grandchildren Kevin Loomis, Kristin Loomis, Katie Loomis, Nick Worrell and Amber Worrell; Sherry Curtis, of Chandler, Arizona, son in-law Jeff Curtis, and grandson Jeromy Rowland and his wife, Rachel, of Seattle, Washington; Susan Peart, of Chandler, Arizona, son in-law John Peart, and grandchildren Devin Jasper, Mark Peart and Kelly Peart; and great-grandchildren Starla and Lilli Loomis, Alexis Joyner, Hannah and Nevaeh Curtis, Maddy Aiken, Tommy Shaw, Kiah Hughes and Landon and Lincoln Houck.
She loved spending time with “her girls,” and together with Ben, loved traveling to California to visit family and go to her favorite magical place, Disneyland. They also had many wonderful adventures to Hawaii and taking cruises.
She enjoyed quilting, shopping, watching movies, attending local Astoria events, including the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival (she loved the Danish aebleskivers and Swedish meatballs), the Astoria-Warrenton Crab, Seafood and Wine Festival and walking the Astoria Sunday Market.
She was the rock of our family, a second mom to many, and one of the kindest women you could ever know.
In honor of this amazing woman, please join us for a celebration of life to be held Saturday, Aug. 17, from 12 to 4 p.m. in the Coho Room, on the second floor of the Duncan Law Building, at the Oregon State University Seafood Center, located at 2021 Marine Drive in Astoria, Oregon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.