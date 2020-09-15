Astoria
May 31, 1941 — Sept. 3, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley Telen announces her passing on Sept. 3, 2020, at Clatsop Care Memory Community, where she had resided a little over three years.
She was born May 31, 1941, to Arthur and Esther Maki Olsvik in Astoria, Oregon. Shirley was raised in the Alderbrook neighborhood in Astoria, attended John Jacob Elementary and graduating from Astoria High School.
She married Larry Telen on June 4, 1957; they just celebrated their 63rd anniversary.
Shirley worked for 25 years at Ross and Raw Vending as their bookkeeper, then 12 years at Snow & Snow law firm until her retirement.
Shirley enjoyed decorating, gardening, flower arranging, tole painting and bowling, and was a member of a sewing club and First Lutheran Church. She was a past skipper of the Anchor Club, and participated in many Astoria Regatta festivities.
She had wonderful style, in both the way she dressed as well as her home and gardens. Her biggest accomplishment was being Grandma Shirley to her six granddaughters.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; daughters, Barbara (Mike) Hall and Marian (Bob) Bragdon; granddaughters, Brooke (Mark) Crippen, Ashley (David) Steinhauer, Keeley (Eliseo) Rios, Madeline (Sasha) Daing, Mackenzie Bradgon and Madison Bragdon; great-grandchildren, Blake and Kason Crippen, Tatum Steinhauer and Mikai and Ava Rios; brothers, Dan (Linda) Olsvik and Brian (Jan) Olsvik; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wants to thank all the wonderful caregivers at Clatsop Care Memory Community who touched Grandma Shirley’s life, giving her so much love and compassion.
A memorial contribution in Shirley’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Oregon chapter, 1650 N.W. Naito Parkway, Suite 190, Portland, OR., 97209 or at alz.org
A celebration of life will be held later, when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
