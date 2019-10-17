Longview, Washington
May 12, 1930 — Oct. 13, 2019
Shirley Jean Gulleff was born on May 12, 1930, to Marva and Thomas Lynn in Elbridge Township, Michigan.
She married Robert I. Gulleff of Ludington, Michigan, on Sept. 28, 1948. They lived in Michigan, California, Idaho, Washington state and Oregon, and retired in the community of Westport, Oregon, until Robert’s death in 2002.
Shirley worked as a resident adviser for Tongue Point Job Corps Center in the 1980s while living in Astoria, Oregon. She and Robert owned and operated the Astoria Sew Shoppe. Shirley worked as a cook for Head Start in Warrenton and Westport, Oregon, for many years until her retirement. She loved to travel and cook.
She moved to Longview, Washington, in 2002 after Robert’s passing to be centrally located between her children. She lived at the Canterbury Inn, where she enjoyed playing bingo, Rummikub and cards, doing crafts, attending socials and going on shopping outings. Spending time with her children and grandchildren is what brought her the most joy.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and daughter, Betty Lynn Dodge.
She is survived by sons, Brian Gulleff, of Idaho, Bruce Gulleff, of Illinois, and Brad Gulleff, of Oregon; daughters, Barbara Reeves, of Washington, and Rebecca Tufts, of Washington; brother, Clarence Lynn, of Colorado; and sisters, Sharon Whitaker, Tina Guenthardt, Bonnie Gotwalt and Edith Smith, all of Michigan. Shirley has eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley will be inurned with the love of her life, Robert, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
A family reunion-celebration of life was previously held with Shirley. There will be no other services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Shirley’s name to the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org
