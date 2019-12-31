Seaside
Aug. 29, 1942 — Dec. 27, 2019
Shirley Kay Olson was born in Jefferson City, Missouri, on Aug. 29, 1942, and passed away at her home in Seaside, Oregon, on Dec. 27, 2019, after a year’s battle with cancer.
She was an avid reader and loved the ocean. Her life focused around her family and lifelong friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Virgil Wells; mother, Frances Mae Hall; and sister, Myrna Mae Gonzales.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and John Layton; nieces Terra Elias, Larryl Shaffer and Stormie Mathews; niece-in-law Jennifer Shaffer; her nephew, Justin Shaffer; along with several great-nieces and nephews and their children.
Per her wishes, no service will be held. Shirley wished to spend eternity among the seas, so her ashes will be spread at the sandy beach in Seaside, Oregon.
