Astoria
June 25, 1933 — Jan. 29, 2019
Sadly, with heavy hearts, we are grieving the loss of our sweet, angelic, eloquent, wife, mother and grandmother, Shirley Marie Tadei, who passed away Jan. 29, 2019.
Shirley was born June 25, 1933, in Astoria, Oregon, to Finnish immigrants John and Karoline Osmus, the youngest of six children, Ruth, Leonard, Doris, Helen and Charles, all of whom preceded her in death.
In 1950, while in high school, she met Vince Tadei, who survives her; they went on to be married in May 1952. She was a loving, devoted mother to 10 children, and is survived by daughters Tricia, LouAnn, Juli (Tom), Mary, Lisa and Sue, and sons Peter, Paul (Leslie) and Joe (Heather). Daughter Pamela preceded her in death in 2008.
She was active in St. Mary, Star of the Sea Church, National Association of Letter Carriers Auxiliary and Vasa Order of America, and liked volunteering at the annual Scandinavian festival. She enjoyed many interests, including travel, shopping, "coffee an," bingo, sewing, time at the beach, family gatherings and frequent outings with lifelong best friend, Laurel Carlson.
Shirley enjoyed reminiscing about her Finnish heritage, and her days growing up in the Alameda neighborhood of Uniontown. Most important to her was spending time with her 21 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service and burial will take place, with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
A public visitation will be open on Thursday, Feb. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Shirley to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association, or Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
