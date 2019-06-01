Seaside
1923 — 2019
Sigrid Camilla Hudson passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019, entering God’s everlasting glory, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in 1923, in rural Denmark, to parents Einar and Emma Knudsen.
She received her bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Copenhagen. She came to the U.S. in the early 1950s on a physical therapy exchange program, settling in Seattle, Washington.
On May 4, 1954, she married William Zachary Hudson at Budolfi Church in Aalborg, Denmark. She worked in physical therapy at the Department of Labor and Industries Rehabilitation Services in Seattle, and as a vocational rehabilitation counselor with state of Washington.
Sigrid loved hiking (especially in Olympic and Mount Rainier national parks), Bible study, prayer, beach walks, opening her home and heart to offer hospitality to many and spending time with family. In her retirement, Sigrid took up knitting socks and knit hundreds of pairs of socks for family and friends around the world.
She loved her Danish heritage, Danish cultural values and her Danish family. In 2019, she received her 50-year pin as a member of the Danish Sisterhood of America, Evergreen Lodge No. 40 in Washington. She had a deep faith in Jesus Christ, and was a member of Cannon Beach Community Church.
We thank God for Sigrid Camilla Hudson, for the life and faith she has been given through our Lord Jesus Christ.
She died on her wedding anniversary at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and is survived by sons, William (Maria) and Steen (Trina); daughter, Trina (David); nine grandsons; four grand-daughters-in-law; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of the life and faith of Sigrid Hudson will be held at 2 p.m. on June 8, 2019, at Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St. in Cannon Beach, Oregon.
Memorial gifts may be given to Cannon Beach Community Church in memory of Sigrid Hudson.
We have been so blessed by our Lord to share the journey of such an amazing woman of hospitality, faith and love.
